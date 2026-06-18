Food Bank for the Heartland’s “Strike Out Hunger” Drive Gives All of Us the Chance to Step Up to the Plate, Stephanie Sullivan Explains

Food Bank for the Heartland provides food to children, families, seniors, and veterans facing hunger in Nebraska and western Iowa, to ultimately eliminate hunger in our communities, and to serve our neighbors with respect, integrity and urgency. The Food Bank serves 93 counties—77 in Nebraska and 16 in western Iowa.

Every county in Nebraska and western Iowa is experiencing food insecurity at an elevated level, with 259,060 individuals, including 87,860 children, now facing hunger. And that need grows during the summer months.

Stephanie Sullivan, Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications at Food Bank for the Heartland, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to discuss why food insecurity increases during the summer and the program The Food Bank has to mitigate that problem.

It’s called “Batter Up! Strike Out Hunger” and it runs through the month of June. The idea is that if we all pitch in we can raise 400,000 meals! So they are excited to celebrate the 19th anniversary of Food Bank for the Heartland’s "Strike Out Hunger" campaign.

More information about how you can help our neighbors in need can be found at http://foodbankheartland.org/.