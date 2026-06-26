Kiewit Luminarium Has Fantastic Fun for Kids…And an Event Tomorrow Just For the Grown-ups! Patrick Mainelli Explains

Kiewit Luminarium, is a place for people of all ages, identities, and backgrounds to explore astonishing phenomena at the intersection of science, art, and human perception.

But on Saturday, June 27th, from 7-10 p.m. the "Groove After Dark” event is just for the grown-ups!

As Kiewit Luminarium Communication Manager Patrick Mainelli explained in the KIOS-FM show “Live & Local” this is one of their quarterly adults-only evenings .And this one is called "Groove After Dark."

This event is only for adults 21 and over and everyone attending can get a free drink to start their evening. During this interview, Patrick talked about some of the many displays and interactive events that will take place. A listing of those below, or one can go to https://kiewitluminarium.org/events/night-light-groove-after-dark/ for more information about the event and tickets.

There are a lot of activities to enjoy and here is a sampling. Since the evening is also close to Juneteenth, they're having a panel conversation with some North Omaha leaders, to talk about the musical legacy of North Omaha and the nuances of community building.

In this musical Night Light experience (ages 21+), they ask: How do humans find rhythm together, create harmony, and turn sound into song? What’s happening in the mind of a musician as they improvise their way through a classic tune, with one foot in tradition and one in the wild unknown?

In the Groove: Building Community Beyond the Blueprint – Community Conversation

They’ll be exploring what it looks like when community and neighborhoods are built organically, rather than just following the ambitions of developers. What can we learn from Omaha’s rich cultural history to support community in a way that is “Improvised” rather than “Contrived”? The conversation with have an introduction by Dana Murray of NOMA

Learning to Play – NOMA Music Instructor - Take advantage of this unique opportunity to play music with a NOMA faculty member. They will be offering deep dives into SPD drum pads and keyboards.

Build Your Own Instrument – Guests can make their own musical instruments.

Mixing & Mastering Plugins – Make Believe Studios - Guests are invited to interact with plugin technologies that have been developed by Make Believe Studios here in Omaha, Nebraska.

RadioPoster – Casey Fictum - Witness paper-books come to life with real-time audio soundtracks that play as you turn the pages!

Electric Guitar and Signal Flow: Creating the Sounds of Rock ‘n Roll – Ground Floor Guitar

Ever wondered how an electrical guitar works or the science behind guitar pedals?

Do Not Attune – Noah Trumble of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts -Step in front of a TV and see for yourself what your actions encourage

Audio Wasteland – Asher Long of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts - Audio Wasteland is an Audio-Reactive performance combining a modular synth and TouchDesigner.

Familiar Flyway – Samantha Bendix of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts - Every spring and fall, hundreds of thousands of Sandhill Cranes pass through a concentrated 80 mile stretch of central Nebraska’s Platte River Valley along the Central Flyway. Using imagery and sound from the natural and human-developed environments of rural central Nebraska.