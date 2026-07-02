Women’s Fund of Omaha Report Shows Economic Climate for Women Needs Change, Jo Giles Explains

Since 1990, the Women’s Fund has provided more than $59 million in grants to programs working on addressing the most crucial issues as identified by their research. They are the only local foundation that provides grants exclusively to programs addressing gender-based inequities, and they are the leading organization researching issues impacting anyone who experiences gender-based oppression.

Their research looks at intersectional issues, including: Economic conditions, Access to sexual health education and health services, Domestic Violence, and Status of Women’s Leadership.

Women’s Fund of Omaha Executive Director Jo Giles spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about a new report that deserves some attention and action. That entire two-part interview is posted above.

The Women’s Fund latest research, grounded in Nebraska-specific data and the lived experiences of women across the state, is titled, Unequal Plains: Examining the Gender Gap in Nebraska. The report pairs quantitative analysis with powerful stories to reveal how economic insecurity intersects with caregiving, housing and health.

Here’s a few of the key findings:



Nebraska women have the third highest employment rate relative to other states, and women in Nebraska outpace men in higher levels of formal education and yet the gender wage gap is persisting.

relative to other states, and women in Nebraska outpace men in higher levels of formal education and yet the gender wage gap is persisting. Nebraska women face a higher housing burden with an average cost that is approximately 19% more than men’s.

with an average cost that is approximately 19% more than men’s. About 1 in 3 insured women in Nebraska have publicly-provided health insurance such as Medicaid or Medicare yet many still struggle to afford or access the care they need.

they need. Women in Nebraska are 13% more likely than men to live at or near the poverty level.

You can download the Executive Summary and Full Report now at OmahaWomensFund.org/Unequal-Plains/.

More information about the work the Women’s Fund of Omaha does and how you can help or get help can be found at https://www.omahawomensfund.org/