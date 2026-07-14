Heartland Family Service Gala Event Features Dueling Pianos, Competing Bids, and a Helping Hand – Theresa Cassaday Discusses on KIOS-FM

Founded in Omaha in 1875, Heartland Family Service connected with nearly 120,000 individuals and families through direct services, advocacy, education, and outreach last year, from 20 locations in east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Their services provide critical human services to the individuals and families who ultimately shape the future of our community in the following program focus areas: Housing, Safety, & Community Well-Being, and Counseling & Prevention.

Chief Development Officer of Heartland Family Service, Theresa Cassaday, spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on "live & Local" about the mission and a fun fund raising event. It’s the “Dueling Pianos for Strike a Chord Gala!” on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE). Proceeds will support mental health services in Council Bluffs and surrounding communities in Iowa.

This full evening starts with 5:00 p.m. Cocktails & Silent Auction with a 6:30 p.m. Dinner & Entertainment that should be fun for all while raising important funds for a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Heartland Family Service Peer Support Center in Council Bluffs, a welcoming drop-in space for individuals living with a mental health diagnosis who may have barriers to access for services.

The event’s highlight will be a high-energy performance by veteran entertainers Brian Eckleberry and Manuel De La Torre, a dueling pianos combo whose interactive musical showdown is sure to have guests singing along.

More information about the organization and the event can be found at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/strike2026/.

