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Live & Local Omaha

Joslyn Castle and Gardens Presents an Omaha Urbanism Summit on July 16th – Melissa McCarthy Explains the Event

By Mike Hogan
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:47 AM CDT
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Joslyn Castle & Gardens preserves the legacy of George and Sarah Joslyn through stewardship of their historic home and by offering diverse, cultural programming that informs and inspires the community. And they are hosting quite an event on July 16th.

Joslyn Castle & Gardens will be hosting an Omaha Urbanism Summit on Thursday, July 16 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., featuring local organizations and vendors working in various areas of transit and active transportation, urban design, livability, and public spaces. The Mayor is going to stop by and offer remarks too!

As Programming and Marketing Manager at Joslyn Castle & Gardens, Melissa McCarthy, explained to Mike Hogan during her “Live & Local” interview, this event will be part of the opening reception of Omatopia: Versions of Omaha group art show and the Castle & Cathedral District Art Walk. They will also be hosting workshops and lecture series throughout July & August in the Carriage House related to the topics of the art show.

More information on this and other events can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/event/art-walk-2/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan