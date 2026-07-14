SNAP! Productions Prescribes a “Jagged Little Pill” From Now to July 26th – Director Joey Hartshorn Explains

Their mission is to produce thought-provoking, socially relevant theater that challenges both performers and audiences. Everyone is invited to join them in exploring the human experience through the power of live performance. And the live performances on display until July 26th are the jukebox musical “Jagged Little Pill!”

This show is an exhilarating production inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. MJ and Steve Healy, a seemingly perfect white Connecticut couple with an adopted black daughter, begin to unravel when faced with issues. The cracks beneath the surface soon begin to show, and they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them.

Artistic Director (as well as show director) Joey Hartshorn chatted on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the show and pulling this production together.More information about tickets and show times can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/tickets.