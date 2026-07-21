“Orange Julius” Currently Running at Voices in Alliance, Actor Randall Johanningsmeier Discusses the Show and its Impact on KIOS-FM

The latest offering from Voices in Alliance is the family relationship drama “Orange Julius.” The story centers around a Vietnam vet suffering the effects of Agent Orange and his child who is trying to get to know Julius before time runs out.

Actor Randall Johanningsmeier chatted with Mike Hogan about the show, some of the issues covered, and a look at the Vietnam war from the eyes of a young generation.

Information about show times and tickets can be found at https://www.viaomaha.org/.