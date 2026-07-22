Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival Celebrates 7 Years in Grand Fashion – Olga Smola & Erik Higgins Explain on KIOS-FM

Since 2019, the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival has celebrated the many cultural groups that call Nebraska home, through world-class performances, eye-opening workshops, transcendental jam-sessions and all kinds of other events that celebrate Nebraska’s unique cultural environment.

This is the 7th season of the Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival. Artistic Director, Erik Higgins, has put together an absolutely fantastic program in Omaha and Lincoln this year, including the big Showcase Concert at Gene Leahy Mall on July 25.

Erik and Executive Director, Olga Smola joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the massive growth of the program, the 19 events that happen through August 5th in both Omaha and Lincoln, and how rewarding this journey has been for the both of them.

As always, all events are free to attend. Information on venues, show times, and how to make reservations to secure your free seat can be found athttp://nebraskamusicfest.org/.