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Live & Local Omaha

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Has a Full Schedule of Events, Chief Curator Rachel Adams Discusses on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published July 29, 2026 at 9:53 AM CDT
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Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs. And they do it so very well!

The month of August is filled with wonderful performances, tours, and exhibits. On Thursday, August 6th, Live @ LOW END features Tyler Eschendal as he presents ACTIONS, a solo performance piece of music and theater that explores the musicality of speech and communication, redefines fluency, and confronts what it is like to live with a stutter.

And on August 20th, Chief Curator and Director of Programs Rachel Adams has a very full day and evening! As Rachel discussed during her “Live & Local” interview with Mike Hogan, she will start the day conducting a curator led tour. This in-depth tour offers a look at the themes, artists, and ideas that shape the exhibitions currently on view at Bemis Center: Miatta Kawinzi: An Alphabet of Unfolding and MOTHER TIME: Measuring ourselves within the landscape. Rachel will end this day with their biggest LOW END performance of the summer! Kara-Lis Coverdale, composer, musician, and producer from Ontario fills the room with music! Admission is free, RSVPs are encouraged.

More information about all the happenings can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan