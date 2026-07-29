Omaha Blues Award Winner Hector Anchondo Talks About Blues Society of Omaha’s “In The Market for Blues” Event on KIOS-FM

Formed in 1998, The Blues Society of Omaha is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of blues music through education and world-class live performance events.

Omaha Blues hero and 2020 International Blues Challenge champion Héctor Anchondo, in partnership with the Blues Society of Omaha, is proud to announce the 2026 return of In the Market for Blues. Spanning three days from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, the event will transform the Old Market and Capitol District into a musical marathon featuring over 30 acts across more than 10 venues.

Héctor took the time to chat with Mike Hogan about this event, the Blues as an art form, and the vibrant music scene in Omaha. Consistent with the Blues Society of Omaha’s mission to foster community engagement, the festival will once again offer free outdoor shows at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion. This stage will showcase both national and local talent, including student musicians from the renowned BluesEd program, making the festival accessible to families and new fans alike.

Information about show times, venues, and tickets can be found at http://omahablues.com/