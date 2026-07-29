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The 6th Annual SammyStrong 5k and Home Run Derby to Fight Pediatric Brain Cancer is August 1st, Executive Director Sarah Wemhoff-Strawn Tells the Origin Story on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:10 PM CDT

The 6th Annual SammyStrong 5k and Home Run Derby is August 1st and exists to continue supporting families and organizations fighting pediatric brain cancer. This event is how the SammyStrong foundation was introduced to the community and it continues to be how they showcase SammyStrong while raising awareness and funds for families battling pediatric brain cancer.

SammyStrong Foundation Executive Director Sarah Wemhoff-Strawn spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how this organization came into being. She shared how on October 19th, 2020 Sammy came home from school with his second headache in 10 days. Both times he came home from school he would fall asleep for several hours, wake up and feel better. They thought it was possibly migraines. The moment the doctors told them it was not migraines, but brain cancer they were up against, their family, friends and community surrounded them with support. They helped continue to foster HOPE for Sammy and the family. It is because of this support the mission was born.

The program is designed to empower the WHOLE family and help to ensure the everyone feels supported through the difficult journey ahead. Financial support to the family, Hero Kits to the child diagnosed, Sibling Bags to the all the siblings.

More information about the fundraising event at Werner Park is at www.gosammystrong.com.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan