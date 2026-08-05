© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local Omaha

91.5 FM KIOS Omaha Public Radio Invites Everyone into The Studios to Help Record, Tour, and Enjoy Open Omaha!

By Mike Hogan
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:45 PM CDT

Open Omaha is a free, community-wide open house featuring dozens of local business, historic landmarks, sacred sites, creative spaces, and other hidden gems. It’s happening on Saturday, 08/08/26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Curated to inspire, built for all ages and free to attend, Open Omaha invites attendees to explore our community— where architecture, design, and innovation come to life. Featured venues are invited to show off their space to the public, engaging attendees with their story, tours, and welcoming hospitality.

And we here at KIOS-FM are also open for guests. You’ll have a chance to record some station promos, get interviewed on-mic with one of our show hosts, grab a tour and some swag as well! As Omaha by Design’s Brooklyn Larimore discussed during her interview with Mike Hogan, there is even a free app that will help folks organize their tours and get their “passport” stamped!

More information about this event can be found at https://www.omahabydesign.org/openomaha.

Tags
Live & Local Omaha KIOS Local Content"Live & Local"live and local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan