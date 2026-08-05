91.5 FM KIOS Omaha Public Radio Invites Everyone into The Studios to Help Record, Tour, and Enjoy Open Omaha!

Open Omaha is a free, community-wide open house featuring dozens of local business, historic landmarks, sacred sites, creative spaces, and other hidden gems. It’s happening on Saturday, 08/08/26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Curated to inspire, built for all ages and free to attend, Open Omaha invites attendees to explore our community— where architecture, design, and innovation come to life. Featured venues are invited to show off their space to the public, engaging attendees with their story, tours, and welcoming hospitality.

And we here at KIOS-FM are also open for guests. You’ll have a chance to record some station promos, get interviewed on-mic with one of our show hosts, grab a tour and some swag as well! As Omaha by Design’s Brooklyn Larimore discussed during her interview with Mike Hogan, there is even a free app that will help folks organize their tours and get their “passport” stamped!

More information about this event can be found at https://www.omahabydesign.org/openomaha.

