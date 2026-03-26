More Than Hashtags - Ep. 16

In this episode of More Than Hashtags, Omaha Public Schools celebrates 25 years of its Dual Language program. Serving about 4,000 students across ten schools, the program provides instruction in both English and Spanish while supporting strong academic outcomes. Hear from district leaders and educators as they discuss how the program works, the benefits of bilingual learning, and the impact it has had on students, families, and the community over the past 25 years.
I grew up in a military family. I had the opportunity to move all over the United States as well as to other countries. Maybe it is from that, but I LOVE hearing people's story. I have one of the coolest jobs getting to be a part of sharing others journeys and listening to their experiences. My background is in the arts, marketing, and design. Having lived in Omaha now for half my life it is definitely home and I am proud to be a part of the team here at KIOS sharing this city's voice and story.