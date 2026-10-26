Six months at the new Central Library

Six months after Omaha’s new Central Library opened at 72nd and Dodge, Topher Booth goes to meet the robot that fetches its books, and Courtni Kopietz, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library, tells the story in numbers: about 275,000 visitors, more than 12,000 new library cards, and a book robot with room for 600,000 items that is only about a third full. Then a pick for spooky season: Nowhere Burning by Catriona Ward.

This week’s book

Nowhere Burning by Catriona Ward. “Kind of a Peter Pan retelling,” Courtni says, about kids who find refuge on an abandoned estate that once belonged to a cult-like celebrity. Eerie, not nightmare-level. Find it at Omaha Public Library.

Links from this episode

Off the Shelf airs Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. More episodes.

Transcript

Transcribed automatically and lightly corrected.

[0:01] Topher Booth: In 1872, Omaha’s public library was one room above a factory that built horse-drawn carriages at 14th and Dodge. Today, up to 600,000 of its books can be fetched by a robot. One, two, three, four... We’ll give it a moment to finish counting. While we’re waiting, I’m Topher Booth, a human for now. And this is Off the Shelf. Six months, one brand new library and one very busy robot. I went to Central Library to meet that robot, and Courtni Kopietz, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library, to tell us the story in numbers and to hand us a creepy book for Halloween.

Courtni Kopietz: Yeah, so I lead the marketing team here at Omaha Public Library. I’ve been with OPL almost three years now. So really kind of came in the middle of the process, I would say, to opening this new Central Library. But ultimately, I think of me and my team as the in-house storytellers. So we are trying to share the stories of OPL and its role in the community, as well as connect people to all of the resources and programs and things that we have here to offer.

[1:09] Topher Booth: We’re starting this first episode with talking about the new building because it’s really been quite the transformation. Obviously, you have a history in Omaha with the different branches. But this building is a very clear indication of new ways of how it looks to serve a community. Every nook and cranny at this place is so effectively used. It’s beautiful. And you can just kind of feel the excitement and energy. It opened April 19th of this year, so we’re coming up in about six months. And you already have some really impressive numbers. How many people have come through the doors since April?

Courtni Kopietz: Yeah, well, we officially have surpassed a quarter of a million people. It’s about 275,000 as of the last time we pulled data, which is just incredible. And that represents about 21 percent of the entire system on-site visitor traffic.

Topher Booth: So one of the things you told me about that I thought was really exciting was you had mentioned how many new library cards. I’m curious compared to like past years and things like that.

Courtni Kopietz: It is incredible. And I shouldn’t be surprised. Like I knew people would be excited about this building. But getting the library card is like the ultimate commitment that I want to be not just a visitor, but really engaged in the library. And since opening, we have issued more than 12,000 library cards, which without context might not seem like anything. But it accounts for 48 percent of the entire system right now for the year, which is incredible. And just compared to that, in 2025, the entirety of 2025 at all of our locations, we issued a little over 25,000. We hit about 50 percent of the total that we issued in 2025 this year so far just in this building.

[2:45] Topher Booth: Just in one location, in less than six months.

Courtni Kopietz: Yes.

Topher Booth: Wow.

Courtni Kopietz: Yes. And it really felt a little bit like a cinematic moment on opening day. So we have so many different entrances. Everyone was sort of like, where do we want to post up and see those doors open and people come through. But I was at the west entrance, and the first woman that came through, the whole crowd, she yells like, "I need a library card," and immediately goes to the desk.

Topher Booth: How much did you add to the collection and what’s in the book robot right now?

Courtni Kopietz: Yes. So we purchased a little over 30,000 materials for this building, and the book robot, the automated storage and retrieval system, can hold about 600,000 items. It’s currently right about a third full. So there’s lots of room to grow. And that’s been really transformative. The ASRS and its robotic arms was the first thing on site. We had to build the building around it because the arms are so giant. If anybody’s been in here to see it. Ultimately, we can continue to grow the collection without being limited by shelf space. Like weeding and cultivating healthy collection is a part of every library system. But now we might be able to hold on to the item a little bit longer, even though it’s not getting checked out as frequently.

[3:52] Topher Booth: Coming up on six months of being in the space, are there any particular moments that stick out to you?

Courtni Kopietz: Like there’s so many moments. I think it’s really special when people get their first library card, especially the kids, because they have this thing. Like they have this sense of ownership over it and they have a responsibility to the items that they check out. And they’re thrilled to have access and also be entrusted with this. And so there’s been so many just like beaming children who are excited to show off their library cards. And that’s been really fantastic.

Topher Booth: What’s your book pick this week?

Courtni Kopietz: Yeah, so I just finished reading this book for my book club. So it’s top of mind, but it also feels like a good pick for spooky season. I’m recommending Nowhere Burning by Catriona Ward. But this one is kind of a Peter Pan retelling in a sense. It is not fantasy, though, but it is about essentially these kids that find a refuge in this abandoned property that also was sort of the home of this cultish celebrity. And it’s just it’s creepy and interesting and also told over various time points, essentially. So when this property was in its prime versus now kind of the abandoned relic of what it is, but there’s still people living there. And so it’s just sort of eerie and has some creepiness factors, but it’s not too much and no nightmares as a result of reading this book, ultimately.

[5:19] Topher Booth: That’s, like, on a scale of zero to full-on nightmares?

Courtni Kopietz: Yeah, as someone who’s a scaredy cat but likes to test the limits, I’d say this is an approachable for spooky season.

Topher Booth: That book was called what, one more time?

Courtni Kopietz: It’s called Nowhere Burning by Catriona Ward.

Topher Booth: That’s Off the Shelf. I’m Topher Booth. Find this week’s book and links to everything we talked about at KIOS.org. New every Monday on KIOS, Omaha Public Radio. Next Monday.

