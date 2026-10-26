Off the Shelf
Off the Shelf is a weekly podcast from KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, made with Omaha Public Library. Host Topher Booth sits down with the people who make the library run to talk about what's new, what's happening and what's worth reading next, and every episode ends with a book pick. New every Monday.
Latest Episodes
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Topher Booth visits Omaha's new Central Library six months in and meets the robot that fetches its books. Courtni Kopietz of Omaha Public Library has the numbers, plus a spooky pick.