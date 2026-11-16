What is manga, and why does it read back to front? Courtni Kopietz, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library, gives us manga 101, invites teens to a free manga party, points to the eReading Room for Teens and picks The Appeal by Janice Hallett, a murder mystery told in emails.

Manga 101

Manga is the umbrella term for comics and graphic novels first produced and published in Japan. Anime is the animated version, on TV and in film, sometimes adapted from manga. Japanese manga reads right to left, which takes a few pages to get used to. Series usually come out a chapter at a time, weekly or monthly, and the popular ones are collected into volumes, a lot like American comic books.

Manga Party, for teens

Hang out, read, talk about your favorite series and make manga-inspired crafts: zines, collage and bookmarks. A felt onigiri, a little rice ball, has been one of the most popular. New to manga? Librarians will be there with starter picks. Free for teens 13 to 18, no registration needed.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 3 to 4 p.m., Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Ln. Event details

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2 to 3 p.m., Downtown Branch, 1401 Jones St. Event details

The eReading Room for Teens

Omaha Public Library’s teen eBook and audiobook collection, with new releases, themed lists and plenty of manga. Filter for what’s available now. Open the eReading Room for Teens, or find it under Online Resources on the library’s Teens page.

This week’s book

The Appeal by Janice Hallett. A murder mystery told entirely in emails, texts and news clippings, and the reader gets a job: look at the evidence and decide whether there’s a case for appeal. You don’t know who was murdered, or who was charged, until it pieces together. Hallett is a former magazine editor and journalist. The sequel, The Silent Appeal, is new this year. Find it at Omaha Public Library.

Links from this episode

Off the Shelf airs Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. More episodes and every book we’ve picked.

Transcript

Transcribed automatically and lightly corrected.

[0:00] Topher Booth: That... was... Off the Shelf! I am... Topher... Booth! Thank you... for listening! See you... next... Monday! Wait. Wrong end. This week is about manga. Japanese manga reads right to left, back to front, so we’re starting with the goodbye. You get used to it. Courtni says everybody does. Courtni is back with manga 101, a manga party for teens where you make a rice ball out of felt, and a murder mystery told entirely in emails. Whoever hit reply-all, that’s them. That’s your killer. Mystery solved. Hang on. Am I on the first page? The last page? Courtni, go ahead and just start.

[0:49] Courtni Kopietz: Thanks. I’m Courtni Kopietz, marketing manager with Omaha Public Library. And today I wanted to invite you all to attend one of our manga parties for teens that are on the horizon.

[1:01] Topher Booth: All right, so manga, a term many folks have probably heard and more have no idea what that means. So walk us through what is manga, and we’ll start there before we talk about what the event is.

[1:12] Courtni Kopietz: Yes, good idea. So manga, ultimately, it’s this umbrella term for comic books, graphic novels that are originally produced and published in Japan. And any media really qualifies for this as long as it meets that criteria. And then anime is the other word that people might associate with manga. And that’s essentially the TV, movie, film adaptation, sometimes from manga novels and publications, but it’s also about Japanese animation and its origin. If you open a manga for the first time, especially Japanese manga is read right to left instead of left to right. But really, once you get in the flow, people have found you pick it up quickly. And there’s always some sort of illustration, comic, graphic novel associated with manga. And they tend to be released periodically, so serialized, like either monthly or weekly. And then if they’re popular enough, there’s enough content, then they’ll publish full volumes that have multiple weeks, where it’s similar to how comic books work, too.

[2:06] Topher Booth: There’s an experience for folks to come together, and for teens to come together. Tell me a bit about the event.

[2:12] Courtni Kopietz: Yeah. So the manga party, it’s for teens. You can be already interested and already a reader of manga, or brand new to the genre. As part of the experience, you’ll come, you’ll learn a little bit about the history of manga. You’ll get to chill with other teens. There’s also lots of crafts. So you can make zines related to different manga, like stickers and themes and stuff, little booklets, essentially. There’s collaging, bookmarks. And also one of the more popular activities has been this felt onigiri, essentially like a little rice ball. So it’s like hands-on crafting, but learning about this thing that you can dive into and read more about. Also, some good starter recommendations. If you’ve never read any manga at all, our librarians will be there to help you get started.

[2:59] Topher Booth: There’s a huge resource available to teens who are interested in this type of storytelling through a digital medium.

[3:06] Courtni Kopietz: I would say I invite teens to check out the eReading Room resource. So you would find this by going to our website and looking in the online resource center. It’s called the eReading Room for Teens. And so if you go via the eReading Room, then you basically have a homepage that’s all recommendations for teens available now. And it’s whether it’s eBooks or audiobooks you’re interested in. They have new releases versus different thematic things to recommend. But ultimately, you can quickly scroll through and find available-now things targeted to your age group. And there’s lots of manga available through this as well. Today, I’m recommending The Appeal by Janice Hallett, who is a former magazine editor and journalist turned mystery writer. Her books all are essentially considered epistolary novels, which means they’re written as sort of a compendium of letters, emails, newspaper articles and other materials. So if you’re in the physical book, especially, think about those things that phonetically might be spelled one way, but you kind of have to read it aloud to understand the true meaning of what’s actually being said. The other thing I love about Janice Hallett’s books is all of them give the reader a charge. You are basically given a task to complete, or to think about, as you’re reading this book. And with The Appeal, it is: look at this body of evidence and decide whether you think there’s enough here to get an appeal for a murder case. And you do not yet know who has been murdered or who has been charged with that murder. But the story slowly unravels as you read emails and text messages and news clippings, and it starts to piece together. And I adored this book. Especially think of the drama of sending an email at three in the morning, or the reply-all email, and then the follow-up email to just one person that maybe contradicts what you just told 20 people over here. And so it’s a fascinating way for the story to evolve.

[5:06] Topher Booth: And are these based on... are these fiction?

[5:09] Courtni Kopietz: Totally fiction.

[5:09] Topher Booth: Okay.

[5:10] Courtni Kopietz: Totally fiction. But I feel like the approach definitely draws from her journalistic work, the author’s journalistic work. I can’t get enough, and I actually just learned today that there’s a sequel to The Appeal called The Silent Appeal. So that might be my weekend.

[5:23] Topher Booth: That and watching a bunch of anime.

[5:25] Courtni Kopietz: Yes.

[5:27] Topher Booth: Find the manga party, the eReading Room for Teens and The Appeal at KIOS.org. New every Monday on KIOS, Omaha Public Radio. Next time, on Off the Shelf! Will Topher ever finish every book recommended on the show? Will he answer that text from three weeks ago? And who... who hit reply-all? We know. We know who did it. We know who hit reply-all. It was Barb.

