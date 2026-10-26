Every book we’ve picked
Each Monday our guest from Omaha Public Library ends the episode with a book. Here is every one, newest first, with a link to place a hold.
Date dueNov 2, 2026
Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography
More than 90 of Anthony Bourdain's colleagues, friends and family tell his story. Courtni's tip: get the audiobook, so you hear them "literally in their own voices."
Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library
Date dueOct 26, 2026
Nowhere Burning
"Kind of a Peter Pan retelling" about kids who find refuge on an abandoned estate that once belonged to a cult-like celebrity. Eerie, not nightmare-level: a good pick for spooky season.
Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library
Off the Shelf
A weekly visit to your public library, with your public radio station.
Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on KIOS 91.5, made with Omaha Public Library.