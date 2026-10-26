Date dueNov 2, 2026

Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography

by Laurie Woolever

More than 90 of Anthony Bourdain's colleagues, friends and family tell his story. Courtni's tip: get the audiobook, so you hear them "literally in their own voices."

Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library

Find it at Omaha Public LibraryHear the episode