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Off the Shelf

Every book we’ve picked

Each Monday our guest from Omaha Public Library ends the episode with a book. Here is every one, newest first, with a link to place a hold.

  • Date dueNov 2, 2026

    Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography

    by Laurie Woolever

    More than 90 of Anthony Bourdain's colleagues, friends and family tell his story. Courtni's tip: get the audiobook, so you hear them "literally in their own voices."

    Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library

    Find it at Omaha Public LibraryHear the episode

  • Date dueOct 26, 2026

    Nowhere Burning

    by Catriona Ward

    "Kind of a Peter Pan retelling" about kids who find refuge on an abandoned estate that once belonged to a cult-like celebrity. Eerie, not nightmare-level: a good pick for spooky season.

    Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library

    Find it at Omaha Public LibraryHear the episode

Off the Shelf

A weekly visit to your public library, with your public radio station.

Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on KIOS 91.5, made with Omaha Public Library.

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