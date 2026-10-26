© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Programs

Off the Shelf

Topher Booth and Omaha Public Library on what is new at your library, with a book pick every week.

On air Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.

Off the Shelf

The Latest from Off the Shelf

This week’s pick

Every episode ends with a book.

Our guest from Omaha Public Library picks something worth reading. Every pick links straight to the library catalog, so you can place a hold the minute you hear about it.

Date dueOct 26, 2026

Nowhere Burning

by Catriona Ward

"Kind of a Peter Pan retelling" about kids who find refuge on an abandoned estate that once belonged to a cult-like celebrity. Eerie, not nightmare-level: a good pick for spooky season.

Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library

Find it at Omaha Public Library Hear the episode

About the Program

Off the Shelf is a weekly KIOS segment made with Omaha Public Library: what is happening at your library, the people who make it run, and a book worth checking out.

Host Topher Booth sits down each week with someone from the library, from branch staff to the folks behind the programs, and every episode ends with their pick for what to read next.

Off the Shelf airs Mondays on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, inside Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and every episode is published as a podcast with links to the books and events it mentions.

Hosted by

Topher Booth Topher Booth Host, Off the Shelf

Your library

A library card opens a lot of doors.

Off the Shelf is about what Omaha Public Library has for you. Here is where to start.

Get a library cardSign up online or at any branch. It is the key to everything below. Find a branch and hoursCentral Library and branches across the city. What is happening this weekStorytimes, talks, workshops and more at every location. Join a book clubClubs meeting at branches, plus Book Club Bags to borrow. eBooks and audiobooksBorrow from your phone or tablet with your card. For kids and teensBooks, programs and resources for young readers. Discovery PassesCheck out passes to Omaha-area attractions. Research helpLibrary staff can help you find what you are looking for.

Visit

The new Central Library

Omaha’s new Central Library opened April 19, 2026 at 72nd and Dodge. It is home to the book robot from episode one, an automated storage and retrieval system with room for about 600,000 items.

7205 Dodge St., Omaha

Hours and directions

Tall blue steel racks of storage bins inside the Central Library's automated book retrieval system, seen through glass
The book robot: room for about 600,000 items.
A suspended red art installation hangs over bookshelves beneath tall windows in the Central Library
Art and light over the stacks.
Dark letters reading Omaha Central Library mounted on a warm wood-slat wall
72nd and Dodge, opened April 19, 2026.

Off the Shelf is made with Omaha Public Library.

Library newsletters Instagram Facebook Volunteer Friends of the Omaha Public Library Omaha Public Library Foundation

More Local Programs on KIOS

Heartbeat Heartbeat Tuesdays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. KIOS Profiles KIOS Profiles Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. More Than Hashtags More Than Hashtags Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies Fridays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
See All Local Programs All Programs Support KIOS