Local Programs
Off the Shelf
Topher Booth and Omaha Public Library on what is new at your library, with a book pick every week.
On air Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.
The Latest from Off the Shelf
This week’s pick
Every episode ends with a book.
Our guest from Omaha Public Library picks something worth reading. Every pick links straight to the library catalog, so you can place a hold the minute you hear about it.
Date dueOct 26, 2026
Nowhere Burning
"Kind of a Peter Pan retelling" about kids who find refuge on an abandoned estate that once belonged to a cult-like celebrity. Eerie, not nightmare-level: a good pick for spooky season.
Picked by Courtni Kopietz, Omaha Public Library
About the Program
Off the Shelf is a weekly KIOS segment made with Omaha Public Library: what is happening at your library, the people who make it run, and a book worth checking out.
Host Topher Booth sits down each week with someone from the library, from branch staff to the folks behind the programs, and every episode ends with their pick for what to read next.
Off the Shelf airs Mondays on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, inside Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and every episode is published as a podcast with links to the books and events it mentions.
Hosted byTopher Booth Host, Off the Shelf
Your library
A library card opens a lot of doors.
Off the Shelf is about what Omaha Public Library has for you. Here is where to start.
Visit
The new Central Library
Omaha’s new Central Library opened April 19, 2026 at 72nd and Dodge. It is home to the book robot from episode one, an automated storage and retrieval system with room for about 600,000 items.
7205 Dodge St., Omaha
Off the Shelf is made with Omaha Public Library.
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