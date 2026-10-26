About the Program

Off the Shelf is a weekly KIOS segment made with Omaha Public Library: what is happening at your library, the people who make it run, and a book worth checking out.

Host Topher Booth sits down each week with someone from the library, from branch staff to the folks behind the programs, and every episode ends with their pick for what to read next.

Off the Shelf airs Mondays on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, inside Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and every episode is published as a podcast with links to the books and events it mentions.