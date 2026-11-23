Teen poets take the stage at Central Library, every library card comes with free movies, and a wildlife officer goes undercover as an alligator farmer. Courtni Kopietz, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library, brings the Teen Poetry Bash, Kanopy and her book of the year, Gator Country by Rebecca Renner.

The Teen Poetry Bash

Omaha Public Library has hosted the Teen Poetry Bash for 26 years. Poets write two original poems and compete in rounds, judged and hosted by All Writes Reserved coaches from the Nebraska Writers Collective. You can read from paper, but memorized, performed poems score higher.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., Central Library, Community Room, 7205 Dodge St. Event details

To compete: grades 8 to 12, living in Douglas or Sarpy County, and poets must register. Read the official rules and the scoring rubric.

To listen: no registration needed. Come cheer them on.

Kanopy: free movies with your library card

Kanopy streams movies and TV series, with more than 30,000 titles rotating in and out, free with an Omaha Public Library card. Make an account through the library and you get 25 tickets a month, per card. A movie like Planes, Trains and Automobiles costs two tickets for 72 hours of viewing, and plenty of titles cost none. There’s also Kanopy Kids. Open Kanopy · Kanopy Kids

This week’s book

Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner. True crime without a murder: a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer goes undercover as an alligator farmer to catch poachers, with almost no resources and no experience. Renner, a journalist, tells his story alongside the history of the Everglades and the people who live there. Courtni calls it her book of the year, the one she gives everyone. Find it at Omaha Public Library, in print or as a downloadable audiobook.

Links from this episode

Off the Shelf airs Mondays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. More episodes and every book we’ve picked.

Transcript

Transcribed automatically and lightly corrected.

[0:00] Topher Booth: There once was a host on the air, who rhymed with confident flair. Teen poets compete, and free films are a treat, and alligator crime... in Florida. Florida doesn’t rhyme with anything. I had this working earlier. I’m Topher Booth. This is Off the Shelf. Courtni Kopietz from Omaha Public Library is back with the Teen Poetry Bash, Kanopy, and a true crime book full of alligators. Courtni, take it from here. I need to lie down.

[0:32] Courtni Kopietz: We are celebrating the Teen Poetry Bash on December 5th. This will be at Central Library. And this is an annual competition for teens to write and perform their poetry. It’s hosted with the Nebraska Writers Collective, so they are the judges and helped develop this program year to year. It is a nice entry point if you’re interested in poetry and want to try it out, but also these teens are amazing and they do really incredible work. And so if you’re interested in participating, there are rules on our website about who can and can’t participate. But ultimately all the teens will write two unique poems as part of the competition, and there’s multiple rounds. So everyone will read at least one poem. And then if you move on to round two, you’ll read your second poem. And I’m using the word read, but ultimately performing is ideal. So you can write a poem, you can read your poem from paper, you don’t have to memorize it, but you’ll score higher if you’ve memorized your poem and if you perform it as well. Because we all know poetry, especially when poetry is performed, it’s about rhythm and cadence and emphasis and intonation. And so seeing poetry performed is really incredible. And I am blown away every single year by the talent of the teens in this community. We have been hosting the Teen Poetry Bash for 26 years now. So we’ve seen poets come through this competition and then go on to do incredible things with their craft.

[1:59] Topher Booth: I mean, for the rest of this conversation, I think we can only speak in rhyme. That’s only fair.

[2:04] Courtni Kopietz: Oh, gosh.

[2:05] Topher Booth: Do you dare?

[2:06] Courtni Kopietz: I don’t care.

[2:08] Topher Booth: Would you like to share?

[2:09] Courtni Kopietz: It’s over. I can’t. My brain is blank now. You rhymed plenty for the both of us, I have to say.

[2:15] Topher Booth: So we’ve talked about rhymes, but other ways to use our time would, I suppose, be true crime. Would you like to tell us about the book recommendation this week?

[2:26] Courtni Kopietz: Great work, Topher. So the book that I’m recommending this week is called Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades, by Rebecca Renner. And this is one of my favorite true crime books I’ve read in a good long while. This is about a true story, written by a journalist who really is a science communicator, does a lot with National Geographic and New York Times, Guardian. But she interviews essentially an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service who has to go undercover to investigate alligator poaching. To keep things really, I mean, clear-cut and help him infiltrate the community quicker, he really is given next to no resources to do this. And he has no experience doing this before. So he has to figure out how to manage an alligator farm, how to acquire alligators, what even is the process of sort of legitimizing, trying to legitimize the business so that he could get closer to these folks. And there’s a whole lot of commentary, too, on who is in this profession. Why might somebody turn to alligator poaching as part of it? And lots of Florida, just lots of Florida Everglades, community building even. And it’s a unique approach to true crime, I think. Like, I won’t say it’s nonviolent true crime, but it’s not a murder. I tend to pick a book that is like my book of the year that I gift to people, and I tell everybody that they need to read it. And this is definitely one of those. Kanopy is a platform for movie and TV series streaming, and it definitely can complement any other streaming platforms you might be subscribed to. But this is free with your library card. There’s more than 30,000 titles on Kanopy at any one time. And they’re always rotating content in and out. So similar to other streaming platforms, you can search by available now, like most recently added to the platform, what’s leaving soon, as well as any other genres or categories you want to sort through. So there’s tons of movies, including new releases. And essentially how this works is you will create a personal Kanopy account through the library. So if you access our online resource center, you go to omahalibrary.org, go to the online resources area and click the Kanopy link from there. It will connect you to Omaha Public Library’s Kanopy page, and you’ll create an account. And then every month you have 25 tickets to spend on streaming. For an example, I’m going to be watching Planes, Trains and Automobiles this weekend as we head into the fall season, one of my favorite Thanksgiving movies. And that costs two tickets, for access to that movie for 72 hours. What I think is fun about Kanopy, when you come on to their home page, they have a lot of recommendations based on either time of year or holidays approaching, or in remembrance of Patrick Stewart, the late Patrick Stewart, Star Trek is on Kanopy.

[5:32] Topher Booth: Roses are red, alligators are green. Your library card gets you movies for free on screen. The teens write the poems way better than myself. And that’s it for this week on Off the Shelf. Nailed it. Find the Teen Poetry Bash, Kanopy and Gator Country at KIOS.org. New every Monday on KIOS, Omaha Public Radio.

