Douglas County Attorney Candidate Dave Pantos Says He'd Use Office to Address Root Causes of Crime
Dave Pantos served as executive director of the Legal Aid of Nebraska, ran several congressional campaigns including Kara Eastman's in 2020, and teaches law and policy at the University of Nebraska. He’s currently running for Douglas County attorney against incumbent Don Kleine. Today he tells his story and shares his vision for Omaha.