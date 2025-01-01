Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats features hour-long conversations highlighting diverse experiences in Omaha and beyond. Executive producer & host Michael Griffin shares the mic with comedians to members of Congress. Riverside Chats is dedicated to highlighting the fascinating figures right here in the Heartland. Listen Mondays at noon on KIOS 91.5 Omaha or on your favorite podcast app.
For booking contact : riversidechatspod@gmail.com
Michael is the executive producer of the weekly talk show Riverside Chats, which airs Monday at noon on KIOS. He took over the role from show creator Tom Knoblauch. Michael also shares hosting duties with Tom Knoblauch, Maria Corpuz and Chris Bowling.