An Interview with Bria Skonberg

Trumpeter Bria Skonberg will perform in Omaha this week.

Skonberg is set to perform at the Holland Music Club and at the UNO Jazz Festival. Described as “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal), Skonberg is an accomplished trumpeter, performer and educator.

KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Bria Skonberg over the phone. In a wide ranging interview, Skonberg discussed her work as a jazz educator, her studies with acclaimed trumpeter Warren Vache, and her years of performing with a who's who of music luminaries such as Jon Batiste, Wycliffe Gordon and many more including U2.

Bria Skonberg will perform on February 24 at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. For more information you may visit o-pa.org. She is also set to perform at the UNO/OPA Jazz Festival on February 25. Please note: Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening concerts are sold out. For more information on performances in this festival, you may visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php

