Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

An Interview with Bria Skonberg

By Chris Cooke
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST
Trumpeter Bria Skonberg will perform in Omaha this week.

Skonberg is set to perform at the Holland Music Club and at the UNO Jazz Festival. Described as “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal), Skonberg is an accomplished trumpeter, performer and educator.

KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Bria Skonberg over the phone. In a wide ranging interview, Skonberg discussed her work as a jazz educator, her studies with acclaimed trumpeter Warren Vache, and her years of performing with a who's who of music luminaries such as Jon Batiste, Wycliffe Gordon and many more including U2.

Bria Skonberg will perform on February 24 at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. For more information you may visit o-pa.org. She is also set to perform at the UNO/OPA Jazz Festival on February 25. Please note: Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening concerts are sold out. For more information on performances in this festival, you may visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
