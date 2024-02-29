© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

An interview with Dr. Pete Madsen and Andy Cassano

By Chris Cooke
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:51 AM CST
Chris Cooke/KIOS
Dr. Pete Madsen and Andy Cassano

Dr. Pete Madsen, Professor of Music/Coordinator of Jazz Studies/Trombone Teacher at University of Nebraska at Omaha and Andy Cassano, Omaha Performing Arts Vice President for Programming and Education, joined Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke for a live on-air interview on February 15th. The subject was the upcoming University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Festival on February 23rd and 24th.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

(Recording engineer: Chris Cooke/KIOS.)

On February 23rd, the following Jazz festival performances will take place on the UNO Campus (Admission is free and open to the public):

10:00am UNO Faculty Jazz Combo in Milo Bail Student Center Ballroom

12:00pm UNO Jazz I with Jose Valentino in Strauss Concert Hall

1:30pm Big Bad Bones featuring Andre Hayward in Milo Bail Student Center Ballroom

2:30pm Rhythm Section Masterclass presented by Dana Murray and North Omaha Music and Arts in Milo Bail Student Center Ballroom

3:30pm UNO Jazz Combo I

For more information about the festival you may visit www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
