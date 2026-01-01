Tuesday & Thursday from 7-9 PM

Jazz with Chris Cooke celebrates the rich history, artistry, and ongoing evolution of jazz. From the pioneering recordings of the 1920s to today’s newest releases, the program explores the full spectrum of the genre, including swing, bebop, Latin jazz, and beyond. Whether revisiting timeless classics or discovering contemporary voices, Jazz with Chris Cooke offers listeners a thoughtfully curated journey through one of America’s most influential musical traditions.

Hosted by longtime KIOS jazz programmer Chris Cooke, the show also maintains a strong commitment to the local jazz community, featuring artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln while partnering with area organizations to highlight major concerts and events. Straight-ahead and in the pocket, Jazz with Chris Cooke is your destination for great jazz on KIOS.