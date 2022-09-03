© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call

Last Call Review: John Yao's Triceratops/Off-Kilter/See Tao Recordings

Published September 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
Form New York, trombonist John Yao leads a tight quintet of top jazz players in this exciting, unpredictable release, Off Kilter. John Yao's impeccable talent as a trombonist, composer, and arranger has made him a first call artist for today's top bands and jazz artists. such the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Paquito R'Rivera, Chris Potter and Kurt Elling, among many others. The release in our spotlight is the second for Yao's three horn quintet led by the trombonist with saxophonists Billy Drewes and Jon Irabagon, plus drummer Mark Ferber and bassist Robert Sabin. The band presents bold, assertive performances throughout the recording, especially on the explosive "Labybrinth", the mesmerizing "The Morphing Line" and especially the freewheeling and open title track. Highly recommended, as it is one the finest recordings of 2022! For more information, you may visit www.johnyao.com

Last Call MusicMusic news
