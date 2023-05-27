© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call

A New Brew, Inspired by Miles Davis

By Chris Cooke
Published May 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT

For jazz fans interested in a different take on the music of legendary trumpeter and fusion pioneer Miles Davis, two new recordings present opportunities to do so.

A new Miles Davis tribute album has brought together some of the finest talents on London’s jazz scene. Producer Martin Terefe and saxophone artists Shabaka Hutchings and Nubya Garcia lead an ensemble of 12 musicians, London Brew, on their self-titled debut album. Fans of the historic Miles Davis recording "Bitches Brew" will have much to savor on the 2 CD set, including "Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church". Plus, there are two lengthy pieces introducing the ensemble, including the 15-minute plus "London Brew Part 2 Trainlines" which is a whirlwind of urban sounds and intense city energy.
For more information you may visit London Brew

M.E.B. (formerly known as Miles Electric Band), an all-star ensemble of Miles Davis alumni and contemporary hip-hop/jazz disruptors inspired and influenced by Miles and his music, has recently released "That You Dare Not To Forget". The recording features, interestingly, unreleased Miles Davis performances accompanied by new music recorded by many of the jazz artists who worked with him back in the day. Personnel include Lenny White (synthesizer), Marcus Miller (bass), Emilio Modeste (tenor saxophone), Jeremy Pelt (trumpet), Antoine Roney (tenor saxophone), John Scofield (guitar), Bernard Wright (keyboards), and Quintin Zoto (guitar), plus Ron Carter (bass), Stanley Clarke (tenor bass)2, Wallace Roney (trumpet) and Bernard Wright (keyboards). The results are compelling, with highlights including “Hail to the Real Chief (Long Version),” and ”Mellow Kisses”.

For more information you may visit M.E.B. ‘That You Not Dare To Forget’

Last Call OtherMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke
