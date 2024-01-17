Last Call to air one hour later on Saturday nights.

Your home for the very best in adventuresome jazz music, the Last Call, will air one hour later on Saturday nights. Beginning Saturday, February 3rd the program will be on-air and streaming from 10pm-12am. Host Chris Cooke(pictured here) said he is thankful to move the program closer to the hours it had for years, from 11pm-1am. And, the Last Call is celebrating its anniversary this month!! The program started on KIOS in January 1996. Since that time Chris Cooke has been the host for this late night jazz program. It is one of the few radio programs that present the very best of adventuresome jazz-music which generally falls outside of the mainstream of the genre, but includes some of the most creative and innovative music ever recorded by musicians anywhere. Cooke brings along with him several decades of experience and insight into jazz music as he steps into the studio to host each program.

Listen in to the Last Call beginning Saturday February 3rd starting at its new time at 10pm on KIOS-FM and on streaming on the web at this website.

