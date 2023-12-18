The Virginia Frank Memorial Writing Contest is held each year in the spring to recognize the creative writing talent of area students in grades 5-8. Students enter an original work of fiction under 750 words that features a character from a book they have read. Stories can expand on the original story's plot or take the characters on a new adventure, there are no limitations! Winners receive a cash prize and certificate, are recognized in a ceremony, and have their story published on the library website. Also, Nicole Hilder stops by to talk about the book Freedom Clause by Hannah Sloane.