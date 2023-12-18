© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Off the Shelf

Virginia Frank Memorial Writing Contest

By David Koesters
Published December 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST

The Virginia Frank Memorial Writing Contest is held each year in the spring to recognize the creative writing talent of area students in grades 5-8. Students enter an original work of fiction under 750 words that features a character from a book they have read. Stories can expand on the original story's plot or take the characters on a new adventure, there are no limitations! Winners receive a cash prize and certificate, are recognized in a ceremony, and have their story published on the library website. Also, Nicole Hilder stops by to talk about the book Freedom Clause by Hannah Sloane.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
