Riverside Chats

Jeff Sedrel on Impressionism, Artificial Intelligence and the Eternal Appeal of Flowers

By Courtney Bierman
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST
A colorful, impressionistic painting of a bouquet flowers by artist Jeff Sedrel.
Jeff Sedrel
/
Jeff Sedrel, "Untitled," 2022, ink, acrylic, latex on canvas, 36 x 48 in.

Mixed media artist Jeff Sedrel has a series of floral paintings in an exhibition at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery through Jan. 29. He was a 2017 Fellow at the Union for Contemporary Art under a collaborative multimedia project with Noah Sterba called Slowed Soul.

Sedrel was nominated for two Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards in 2020. His recent work has also been featured at Project Project, Landlock Gallery and the Michael Phipps Gallery, where he exhibited with Holly Kranker.

Today he and Tom Knoblauch discuss his process, the efficacy of art in today's digital world, and why he felt compelled to focus on flowers for his latest work.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
