Metro Transit CEO and Communications Manager on ORBT's Millionth Rider and Future of Omaha Transportation

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
A blue and white bus from Metro Transit's fleet is parked on a sunny street. Its destination sign reads "Omaha, NE."
Metro Transit
/
Metro Transit's ORBT line, launched in 2020, is expected to welcome its one-millionth rider in the coming weeks.

It’s been 2-and-a-half years since Metro Transit began operating the ORBT bus system on Dodge Street. Now, the service is approaching a milestone: its millionth rider. The occasion comes at an interesting time for public transit, as younger generations become more vocal about their desire for a high-speed national rail system, and Omaha embarks on the controversial streetcar project.

Today Metro Transit CEO Lauren Cencic and communications and community relations manager Nicole Ebat are in conversation with Maria Corpuz about the past, present and future of travel and public transportation within Omaha.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
