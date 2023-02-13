© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Front Porch Investments' Meridith Dillon on Redlining in Omaha and the Need for City-Wide Safe and Affordable Housing

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST
Meridith Dillon is a white woman with short brown hair. In this photo, she is pulling open her jacket to show her t-shirt, which says "Nebraska needs safe, affordable housing" in yellow print.
Meridith Dillon is the executive director of Front Porch Investments, which uses public and private resources to support affordable housing in Omaha.

Meridith Dillon is the executive director of Front Porch Investments, which was founded in 2021 to work toward affordable housing solutions in Omaha. In this conversation with Maria Corpuz, Dillon talks about how housing injustice shapes the city, how systemic racism has played a role, and how we can curb its effects. She also shares her vision for a brighter future for Omaha with safe housing for all.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
