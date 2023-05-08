Megan Tady on Writing, Grief and Her New Novel 'Super Bloom'

Audiences are very concerned with genres — is it a comedy? Is it drama? Sci-fi? Especially when it comes to works of art that emulate life, it can be difficult to assign categories.

On today’s show, Megan Tady is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about her new Zibby book, "Super Bloom," which balances tragedy, humor, and insight on how we move forward and reinvent ourselves through art. The book follows massage therapist Joan Johnston, who is grieving the death of her boyfriend as she works at an iconic Vermont spa and finds a way forward through writing.

"Super Bloom" is available now wherever you get books.