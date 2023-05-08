© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Megan Tady on Writing, Grief and Her New Novel 'Super Bloom'

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
Megan Tady is white woman with blue eyes and short, curly brown hair. In this author photo, she is wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt.
Zibby Books
/
Megan Tady, a Massachusetts resident who grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska, is the author of "Super Bloom." The novel follows Joan, a young woman working at a luxury spa who is struggling to get over the sudden death of her boyfriend.

Audiences are very concerned with genres — is it a comedy? Is it drama? Sci-fi? Especially when it comes to works of art that emulate life, it can be difficult to assign categories.

On today’s show, Megan Tady is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about her new Zibby book, "Super Bloom," which balances tragedy, humor, and insight on how we move forward and reinvent ourselves through art. The book follows massage therapist Joan Johnston, who is grieving the death of her boyfriend as she works at an iconic Vermont spa and finds a way forward through writing.

"Super Bloom" is available now wherever you get books.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
