Sean Doolittle on New Novel 'Device Free Weekend' and Our Fascination with Billionaires

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST
Author photo of Sean Doolittle, a white man with a gray beard wearing a blue sweater
Jessica Doolittle
/
Sean Doolittle is a Nebraska-born writer and the author of the new novel "Device Free Weekend," about a group of friends who gather for a screen-free reunion on a private island.

Author Sean Doolittle discusses our cultural fascination with billionaires, the urge to disconnect, and his new novel "Device Free Weekend," about a group of friends who gather on a private island for a screen-free reunion. Their billionaire friend, Ryan Cloverhill, raises the stakes on the initially luxurious weekend, and things turn deadly.

Doolittle will also appear at The Bookworm on Feb 28 at 6 p.m. with fellow author Lydia Kang to discuss the book and sign copies.

Doolittle was born in Nebraska and currently lives in western Iowa with his family. He is the author of eight books.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
