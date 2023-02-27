Sean Doolittle on New Novel 'Device Free Weekend' and Our Fascination with Billionaires

Author Sean Doolittle discusses our cultural fascination with billionaires, the urge to disconnect, and his new novel "Device Free Weekend," about a group of friends who gather on a private island for a screen-free reunion. Their billionaire friend, Ryan Cloverhill, raises the stakes on the initially luxurious weekend, and things turn deadly.

Doolittle will also appear at The Bookworm on Feb 28 at 6 p.m. with fellow author Lydia Kang to discuss the book and sign copies.

Doolittle was born in Nebraska and currently lives in western Iowa with his family. He is the author of eight books.