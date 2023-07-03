© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

'Carmageddon': Author Daniel Knowles on Envisioning a World Without Cars

By Courtney Bierman
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
Cover of book "Carmageddon." Light background with drawing of cars stacked on top of each other. The title and author's name are in green block font.
ABRAMS
/
Daniel Knowles is the Midwest correspondent for The Economist and the author of "Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It."

In the Midwest, we love our cars: fast cars, big cars, small cars, loud cars, quiet cars, different cars for different occasions like shoes. Car culture, in other words, is often indistinguishable from Midwest culture, and has been for so long that it feels natural. But what if it's not?

On today's show, Daniel Knowles makes the case that cars are ruining the world while making us unhappy and unhealthy — the subject of his new book "Carmageddon: How Cars Make Life Worse and What to Do About It."

Knowles outlines the rise of cars around the world, their economic and health impacts, how this warps the design of cities, and what it might look like to envision a future reliant on public transportation.

