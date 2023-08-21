Kurt Andersen on New Web Series with Steven Soderbergh, 'Command Z'

Last year, author, screenwriter, and "Studio 360" host Kurt Andersen joined Riverside Chats to discuss his two volume explanation of America, "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses." In that conversation, he mentioned that he was working on a third part to this series, which would be fictional.

That project was "Command Z," a new eight-part web series directed by Steven Soderbergh. The show follows a team from the 2050s who can transport their consciousnesses back in time to prevent catastrophes of climate, economics, income inequality and more.

Proceeds from the series benefit Children's Aid and the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

Today Andersen is back in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about how the series came to be, what Soderbergh could bring to the Andersen's diagnosis of the American present, and then how a show like this can impact viewers in a bleak political environment.

All eight episodes are now streaming on the series website.