Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Kurt Andersen on New Web Series with Steven Soderbergh, 'Command Z'

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
Still image from web series "Command Z." Michael Cera's head on a black screen speaks to three people, their backs to us, seated in a sparse, dark room.
Extension 765
"Command Z" is a web series from director Steven Soderbergh developed with Kurt Andersen, inspired by his book "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America."

Last year, author, screenwriter, and "Studio 360" host Kurt Andersen joined Riverside Chats to discuss his two volume explanation of America, "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses." In that conversation, he mentioned that he was working on a third part to this series, which would be fictional.

That project was "Command Z," a new eight-part web series directed by Steven Soderbergh. The show follows a team from the 2050s who can transport their consciousnesses back in time to prevent catastrophes of climate, economics, income inequality and more.

Proceeds from the series benefit Children's Aid and the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

Today Andersen is back in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about how the series came to be, what Soderbergh could bring to the Andersen's diagnosis of the American present, and then how a show like this can impact viewers in a bleak political environment.

All eight episodes are now streaming on the series website.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
