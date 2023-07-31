© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Geitner Simmons on the Efficacy of Parody in a World Run by Self-Parodists

By Courtney Bierman
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
Image of book cover for novel "Android Run." An image of the Capitol and artistic renditions of characters' faces are above text reading the author's name and book title.
Amazon Kindle
/
"Android Run" is a satirical sci-fi novel about a scheming android who serves as the President's chief policy advisor. Simmons is a former Omaha-World Herald columnist and is currently the senior writer with IANR Communications, which provides breaking news and information about the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Satire uses exaggeration to critique something about the world we live in, but what happens if the world is crazier than any satirist can come up with? How does one parody, as Kurt Andersen has put it, "the greatest self-parodists of all time?"

On today's show, Tom Knoblauch is in conversation with Geitner Simmons, author of the new book "Android Run" a sci-fi thriller with a heavy dose of satire to discuss the societal role of fiction and journalism, and the pervasive absurdity no one can escape.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiver Side ChatsRiverside ChatKIOS Newskios featurebooks
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More