Geitner Simmons on the Efficacy of Parody in a World Run by Self-Parodists

Satire uses exaggeration to critique something about the world we live in, but what happens if the world is crazier than any satirist can come up with? How does one parody, as Kurt Andersen has put it, "the greatest self-parodists of all time?"

On today's show, Tom Knoblauch is in conversation with Geitner Simmons, author of the new book "Android Run" a sci-fi thriller with a heavy dose of satire to discuss the societal role of fiction and journalism, and the pervasive absurdity no one can escape.