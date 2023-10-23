Ratboys' Julia Steiner on New Album 'The Window,' Sequencing a Track List and the Transitory Music Landscape

For genres like alt, punk and indie, there was a point when these things were directly opposed to anything mainstream and corporate, but then, somewhere along the way, they became styles and aesthetics that could also be mainstream.

It's not always clear what it means to be alt-rock or alt-country these days or even how to listen to an album in the streaming age where our music habits are changing so rapidly all the time.

On today's show, Tom Knoblauch is in conversation with Julia Steiner from the band Ratboys about their new album "The Window," the ever-shifting music landscape,and how Steiner developed her unique style over the past decade.

Ratboys will perform at the Reverb Lounge on Oct. 19.