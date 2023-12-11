© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Jen Landis on Youth Mental Health and Book 'Skip the Bad Songs'

By Courtney Bierman
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST
Image of cover of the book "Skip the Bad Songs!" on the left next to a headshot of Jen Landis, a white woman with blonde hair and pink highlights.
Jen Landis
Jen Landis is an artist and author. Her teen and tween self-help book "Skip the Bad Songs" contains activities and guides to help young girls through common challenges.

Jen Landis is an artist, author and assistant professor of practice in graphic design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her organization Pincurl Girls, started in 2009, creates products and services to help young girls find their confidence, including a podcast, art classes, a scholarship program, and a text club that sends daily words of affirmation to members.

Landis published the tween and teen self-help book “Skip the Bad Songs! The Art of Rocking a Happy Mindset” in July. “Skip the Bad Songs” is a workbook with activities and guides to help young girls through common challenges during that stage of life. The book includes advice on fostering new friendships, creating healthy routines, recognizing accomplishments and more tactile things like step-by-step instructions for making a zine. Landis’s former student Rachel Dempsey did the book’s illustrations.

In this episode, Landis talks about her own mental health journey, how parents and caregivers can empower their teens, and why it’s important for everyone to talk about their feelings.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
