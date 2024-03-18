Inclusive Communities' Ang Bennett and Brittany Wright on Bringing Bob the Drag Queen to Omaha

In this episode, Ang Bennet and Brittany Wright of Inclusive Communities are in conversation with Maria Corpuz about the decision to invite Bob the Drag Queen to Omaha in the wake of Nebraska’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors and attempt to ban minors from attending drag shows.

Inclusive Communities is a nonprofit that uses human relations work to promote diversity and inclusion among individuals, workplaces and communities.

The organization also holds public events to encourage cross-cultural dialogue, including the Jane H. & Rabbi Sidney H. Brooks Conversations for Change series. The series brings in prominent entertainment industry figures for conversation to build connections across identities.

Conversations for Change launched last year with actor Kal Penn as the featured guest. This year’s event features performer Bob the Drag Queen, who won the eighth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

Conversations for Change is at 12:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Holland Center. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.