Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on Her Historic Filibuster and Hopes for the Current Legislative Session

Machaela Cavanaugh represents Nebraska’s 6th district in the Unicameral. She was elected to her second term in 2022.

In March of 2023, Cavanaugh made national news when she filibustered LB574, also known as the Let Them Grow Act, which prohibited gender affirming care for Nebraska children. Cavanaugh spoke on the bill up to 12 hours a day for 11 weeks. LB574 was passed by the state legislature in May and went into effect last October.

In the current legislative session, which began January 3, Cavanaugh says she’s focused on supporting Nebraska’s working poor. She’s prioritizing paid family leave, universal school meals, and securing TANF funding, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, for children of low-income families.

Today we’re talking about Cavanaugh’s historic filibuster. She explains how to build relationships in a divided legislature and shares her hopes for the 108th legislative session.