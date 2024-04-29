Maurtice Ivy on Her Storied Nebraska Athletics Career and Promoting Equity in Sports

Maurtice Ivy was a record-breaking basketball player as a student at Central High School in the 1980s. She went on to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team, where was the first player in Husker history to surpass the 2,000-point barrier. Her jersey was retired in in 2011. She was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Today, Ivy is pursuing her doctorate degree in educational leadership at Doane University. She’s also the founder and CEO ofIvy League Youth Sports Academy, which provides sports coaching and mentorship to adolescent girls in Omaha.

In this conversation, Ivy and Michael Griffin discuss Ivy's career, how the landscape has and hasn’t changed for Black women in sports, and her aspirations for the next generation of athletes.

