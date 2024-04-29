© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Maurtice Ivy on Her Storied Nebraska Athletics Career and Promoting Equity in Sports

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:43 PM CDT
Maurtice Ivy, a Black woman, poses with a basketball wearing a dark blue jacket and her hair in a long ponytail.
Maurtice Ivy
Maurtice Ivy is a Nebraska sports legend and the founder and CEO of Ivy League Youth Sports Academy.

Maurtice Ivy was a record-breaking basketball player as a student at Central High School in the 1980s. She went on to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team, where was the first player in Husker history to surpass the 2,000-point barrier. Her jersey was retired in in 2011. She was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Today, Ivy is pursuing her doctorate degree in educational leadership at Doane University. She’s also the founder and CEO ofIvy League Youth Sports Academy, which provides sports coaching and mentorship to adolescent girls in Omaha.

In this conversation, Ivy and Michael Griffin discuss Ivy's career, how the landscape has and hasn’t changed for Black women in sports, and her aspirations for the next generation of athletes.

Tags
Sportsbasketballnebraska huskers
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
