Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Jo Giles Talks Gender Equity in Nebraska

Published February 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
Jo Giles is the executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, a nonprofit working to combat gender-based discrimination in the community and beyond.

Executive Director of the Women's Fund of Omaha Jo Giles discusses her early days as a journalist and the vision she has for implementing equity in Nebraska. She is also a member of the Friends of KIOS board member.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
