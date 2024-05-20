Maggie Winton on 50th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival is a weekend-long, annual celebration of the city’s culture. The festival includes an artist market with more than 130 vendors, a lineup of local musicians, and lots of local food. This year’s festival is June 7 through June 9 in Aksarben Village, and it’s a milestone: number 50.

My guest today is Maggie Winton, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival’s marketing manager. She’s here to give a rundown of the festival’s 50-year history, how it adapted during the pandemic, and the future of the festival as a bridge between artists and the wider community.