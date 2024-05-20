© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Maggie Winton on 50th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 20, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
Ground level view of a crowd of people gathered at the Omaha Summer Arts Festival on a sunny day. The Aksarben skyline can be seen in the background.
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
The 2024 Omaha Summer Arts Festival is June 7 through June 9 in Aksarben Village. This year is the event's 50th anniversary.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival is a weekend-long, annual celebration of the city’s culture. The festival includes an artist market with more than 130 vendors, a lineup of local musicians, and lots of local food. This year’s festival is June 7 through June 9 in Aksarben Village, and it’s a milestone: number 50.

My guest today is Maggie Winton, the Omaha Summer Arts Festival’s marketing manager. She’s here to give a rundown of the festival’s 50-year history, how it adapted during the pandemic, and the future of the festival as a bridge between artists and the wider community.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
