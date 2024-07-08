Matthew Wurstner on the Legality of a TikTok Ban

Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.