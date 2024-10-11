Ameen Wahba on Juggling Art with his Psychotherapy Practice

Ameen Wahba is a licensed mental health practitioner whose work is grounded in the belief that psychotherapy can be a liberatory practice, both individually and institutionally.

Wahba is also a multidisciplinary artist, writer and musician. In 2018, he published a book of poetry titled “Bear Witness to That Which Is.” He’s been part of various gallery installations around town and was a 2023 Fellow at the Union For Contemporary Art.

Wahba also plays guitar and sings in the bands Thick Paint, Sgt Leisure and Little Ripple, which is a solo project.

In this episode, Wahba and Michael Griffin are talking about therapy and mental health, Wahba’s journey to realizing he could be both an artist and a therapist, and how he balances both parts of his life.