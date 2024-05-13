© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Susi Amendola on New Book 'The Centered Heart' and What We Get Wrong About Stress Management

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:12 PM CDT
Susi Amendola is the author of “The Centered Heart: Evidence-Based Mind Body Practices to Stress Less and Improve Cardiac Health.”

Susi Amendola is a yoga therapist, author and Ornish Lifestyle Medicine trainer. She has more than 30 years experience in yoga and stress management. Her studio Yoga Now, where she still teaches, opened in Benson in 1983. Amendola also directs the studio’s annual yoga teacher certification program, which begins this September.

Amendola’s new book is “The Centered Heart: Evidence-Based Mind Body Practices to Stress Less and Improve Cardiac Health.”

The book explores the relationship between stress management and overall health, and encourages readers to try seven yoga and other mind-body practices to reduce stress and manage chronic health problems like heart disease. “The Centered Heart” was released May 7 and is available wherever you get books.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
