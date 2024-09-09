Self-Taught Painter Eduardo Gardea on Taking the Plunge to Become a Full-Time Artist

Eduardo Gardea is a self-taught painter who works out of his studio at Hot Shops Art Center in the North Downtown neighborhood. He recently decided to quit his day job and pursue art full-time.

Gardea's work is influenced by stories of the disenfranchised, often encouraging the viewer to think more deeply about the immigrant experience. Gardea has also created a number of murals around Omaha. One of his more recent works can be found on the exterior of Ooh De Lally in Dundee.

In this episode, Gardea is in conversation with Michael Griffin about his artistic process, the administrative hurdles to being a full-time artist, and steps Omaha can take to invest in local artists.