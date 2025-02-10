Matthew Moseley, Dan Whalen on Dirty Birds and the Restaurant Industry

Dirty Birds, located in the Flatiron building at 17th and St. Mary’s Avenue, is known for its fried chicken and cocktail menu. Matthew Moseley and Dan Whalen opened the restaurant in early 2021 with a goal of serving quality food in a community-oriented space. Business partner Mike West joined the team shortly after. Guy Fieri visited Dirty Birds in 2023 for an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

In this episode, Michael Griffin is talking with Moseley and Whalen about their culinary history, their emphasis on giving back to the community, and how they took Dirty Birds from pop-up to brick-and-mortar.