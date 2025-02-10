© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Matthew Moseley, Dan Whalen on Dirty Birds and the Restaurant Industry

By Courtney Bierman
Published February 10, 2025 at 1:33 PM CST
Seven people dressed in mostly black pose for a photo in Dirty Birds' dining room. Guy Fieri is in the center.
Dirty Birds
Members of the Dirty Birds crew pose with "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host Guy Fieri (center). Matthew Moseley is to Fieri's right, and Dan Whalen to his left. Moseley and Whalen opened the restaurant in 2021.

Dirty Birds, located in the Flatiron building at 17th and St. Mary’s Avenue, is known for its fried chicken and cocktail menu. Matthew Moseley and Dan Whalen opened the restaurant in early 2021 with a goal of serving quality food in a community-oriented space. Business partner Mike West joined the team shortly after. Guy Fieri visited Dirty Birds in 2023 for an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

In this episode, Michael Griffin is talking with Moseley and Whalen about their culinary history, their emphasis on giving back to the community, and how they took Dirty Birds from pop-up to brick-and-mortar.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
