Perfumer Christopher German on the Science of Scent

Christopher German founded the Omaha-based⁠ fragrance company Evodia ⁠in 2020. With the tagline, “where memories make scents,” Evodia comes from German’s lifelong fascination with fragrance. The company sells bottles of unisex perfume and offers clients the opportunity to create custom scents with German’s help. It’s been recognized by the Omaha’s Choice Awards four years in a row, winning first place in the Beauty & Wellness category in 2021 and 2022. Last December, Evodia opened its first storefront at Modern Work Suites, located at 8970 F St.

German and Michael Griffin are talking about German's childhood experiments with his parents’ perfume and cologne, his background in forensic science and biochemistry, and how a nice fragrance can improve everyday life.