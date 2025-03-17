© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Perfumer Christopher German on the Science of Scent

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:55 AM CDT
Black-and-white image of Christopher German, a Black man wearing a suit
Christopher German is the founder and CEO of Omaha-based fragrance company Evodia.

Christopher German founded the Omaha-based⁠ fragrance company Evodia ⁠in 2020. With the tagline, “where memories make scents,” Evodia comes from German’s lifelong fascination with fragrance. The company sells bottles of unisex perfume and offers clients the opportunity to create custom scents with German’s help. It’s been recognized by the Omaha’s Choice Awards four years in a row, winning first place in the Beauty & Wellness category in 2021 and 2022. Last December, Evodia opened its first storefront at Modern Work Suites, located at 8970 F St.

German and Michael Griffin are talking about German's childhood experiments with his parents’ perfume and cologne, his background in forensic science and biochemistry, and how a nice fragrance can improve everyday life.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatbusinessScience
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More