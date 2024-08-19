Cyrus Jaffery on Insurance, Coming to America as a Refugee, and Memoir 'Triumph After Trauma

Cyrus Jaffery is founder and CEO of Jaffery Insurance. His new memoir is “Triumph After Trauma: How a Scrappy Battle-Scarred Refugee Insured His Own Success and Can Inspire Yours,” which he co-wrote with Leo Adam Biga. The book outlines Jaffery’s journey of migrating to the United States as an Afghan refugee, and applying the principles he learned on his journey to the business world.

Jaffery is in conversation with Michael Griffin about his transition from war-torn Afghanistan to suburban Omaha. He also gives a crash course in the intricacies of insurance. Remember that big storm in August? You’ll want to hear what he has to say about policies for homeowners.