Riverside Chats
Cyrus Jaffery on Insurance, Coming to America as a Refugee, and Memoir 'Triumph After Trauma

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
Cyrus Jaffery sits on a stool in front of a window.
Cyrus Jaffery
Insurance agent Cyrus Jaffery's new memoir is “Triumph After Trauma: How a Scrappy Battle-Scarred Refugee Insured His Own Success and Can Inspire Yours,” which he co-wrote with Leo Adam Biga.

Cyrus Jaffery is founder and CEO of Jaffery Insurance. His new memoir is “Triumph After Trauma: How a Scrappy Battle-Scarred Refugee Insured His Own Success and Can Inspire Yours,” which he co-wrote with Leo Adam Biga. The book outlines Jaffery’s journey of migrating to the United States as an Afghan refugee, and applying the principles he learned on his journey to the business world.

Jaffery is in conversation with Michael Griffin about his transition from war-torn Afghanistan to suburban Omaha. He also gives a crash course in the intricacies of insurance. Remember that big storm in August? You’ll want to hear what he has to say about policies for homeowners.

Tags
booksinsurancehome ownershiphomeowners and automobile insuranceafghanistanimmigrationrefugees
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
